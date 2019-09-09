GMS Week 36 –LOWERED REALITIES!

The summer malaise that has set in to the primary international ship recycling destinations has continued for another week, with muted demand, declining offerings and despondent local fundamentals that continue to take a toll on respective local sentiments.

In the subcontinent, India remains the lowest placed market with the recent 2% depreciation on the Rupee, which declined to over Rs. 72 against the U.S. Dollar and is presently around Rs. 71.60. This came at a time when the Rupee was trading around the Rs. 69 mark a few weeks ago, when local steel plate prices collapsed by about USD 75/Ton. As such, both fundamentals have been the primary reasons behind the poor pricing and weak sentiments.

In Pakistan, cheap billets from Iran continue to undercut local plate prices, resulting in accumulating inventories at local yards. A similar situation has also been brewing in Bangladesh as imports from China have been suppressing local plate levels. As such, steel plate prices remain under pressure across the board, as recyclers with inventories at local yards have been struggling to shift these at anywhere near breakeven levels.

Even Turkish Recyclers were hit by declining plate prices as levels fell rapidly during the course of the week, resulting in a diminutive interest and plummeting local offerings that are trying to chase down the crashing steel prices.

Notwithstanding, the one saving grace for all markets has been the wilting supply of tonnage as firming charter rates across all sectors accompanied by today’s lower scrap realities in the mid USD 300s/LDT (and mid USD 250s/MT in Turkey) are failing to tempt Sellers with older vessels to sell. Just how much longer this will last with 2020 around the corner, remains to be seen.

There remains hope that post monsoon, as the 4th quarter progresses and inventory starts to shift from local yards, prices should start to stabilize and recover. Although, it does increasingly seem as though levels from the heyday in the mid (and higher) USD 400s/LDT are likely gone. For the time being, end Buyers, Cash Buyers and Ship Owners are having to re-adjust their pricing expectations on any of the expensive unsold inventory, despite layup and trading options presenting themselves on various vessels.

For week 36 of 2019, GMS demo rankings / pricing for the week are as below.

Source: GMS Weekly