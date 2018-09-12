GMS Week 36 – PRECARIOUSLY POISED!

Markets are precariously poised at present, with the depreciating Indian Rupee & volatile local steel plate prices bringing grave concern to Alang Buyers, while news of a ‘mini’ budget with a potentially negative outcome for Gadani’s ship recycling sector has started filtering through from Pakistan.

Moreover, both Bangladesh and Pakistan (since Gadani reopened for Tankers towards the end of April) remain stuffed with several large LDT Aframax / Suezmax / VLCCs that have been beached here over the last several months and this has led to a muted degree of demand from these markets over the monsoon season.

Cutting permissions too have only recently been issued for the first batch of tankers delivered in Pakistan, while all of the wet units delivered here have sat idly on local yards ever since, waiting for re-inspections and the issuance of gas free certificates from the relevant departments.

It is therefore expected to take a few months before some of that inventory starts to shift from local yards and demand returns to previous levels, despite a minimal number of arrivals and beachings through August and an empty port report in Gadani for the third running week.

With the Indian Rupee trading over Rs. 72 against the U.S. Dollar (in unprecedented and historical lows), it has been a curiously tentative week with many end Buyers not expecting market improvements to the same extent that some bullish Cash Buyers are pricing some of their offers / acquisitions that resulted in another VLCC and a Capesize bulker being fixed at some extremely speculative numbers this week.

At the far ends and as has been the case for several weeks, now, Turkey and (especially) China remain non-players in the recycling industry.

For week 36 of 2018, GMS demo rankings / pricing for the week are as below.