GMS Week 39 – CARTEL CONUNDRUM

The prominent news this week centered on the formation of yet another cartel in Bangladesh, which is another attempt by a handful of powerful local Recyclers to try and secure vessels at controlled, below market prices.

Every few years, we see these attempts being made. Yet, all this does is reduce the competitiveness of the Bangladeshi market and the fallacy of it all sees the cartel break up in a very short period of time (within days, if not a few short weeks).

Furthermore, with Pakistan and India remaining competitive, there is every chance that Bangladeshi buyers will likely lose any and all market tonnage to their sub-continent neighbors.

Several VLOC sales in recent weeks have reportedly been concluded to Pakistani and Bangladeshi End Buyers and a majority of the most capable (in terms of L/C limits) and keen End Buyers are starting to (if not already) fill their plots with large LDT tonnage once again.

India remains the HKC green destination of choice (with almost 80 HKC approved yards with NK, Rina, LR classification societies) and there is now a trickle of green deals every week to consider – especially as container candidates start to slow from many of the major liner owners amidst an uptick in charter rates.

Finally, key Turkish fundamentals recorded declines this week resulting in levels for ships slipping marginally.

Source: GMS