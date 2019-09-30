GMS Week 39 – POSITIVELY POSITIONED..?!

Subcontinent markets finally appear to be turning positive as nearly all locations posted some gains off the back of settling steel plate prices and stabilizing / firming currencies. Demand is also starting to pick up once again with all port reports showing Indian subcontinent markets starved of tonnage / new arrivals.

As expected, following a huge intake of large LDT vessels during the first half of the year, Bangladesh has delivered a period on the sidelines over these summer / monsoon months. However, there has really been no excuse for such a sluggish late summer performance from both India and Pakistan, where prices and demand have been muted.

On the far end and after a few weeks of declining fundamentals, Turkey too seems to be stabilizing after both the Lira and local plate prices found their respective balances this week.

Meanwhile, with prices falling lower by the day over these recent months, certain Cash Buyers who held on to their tonnage are now checking the markets with increased fervor, in the hopes of finally selling their units and diminishing their losses; perhaps, even breaking even on some of their high-priced deals. Moreover, as there remains a minimal supply of fresh vessels from the international markets as all freight sectors are pushing on to an impressive degree, these Cash Buyers may just get lucky on their units.

Increased regulation with Sulphur caps looms large in 2020. However, there has been a curiously marginal amount of scrapping in the lead up to this milestone year, with Ship Owners perhaps confident that these improved freight rates will presumably cover the added costs of scrubbers and cleaner fuels.

For week 39 of 2019, GMS demo rankings / pricing for the week are as below.

Source: GMS Weekly