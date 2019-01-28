GMS Week 4 – OFFLOADING UNDERWAY!

Since the advent of 2019, the declines witnessed across the Indian subcontinent markets have shown no signs of abating and increasingly desperate Cash Buyers finally started to offload their hefty existing (and expensive) inventories at ever decreasing rates.

As such, as evident from this week’s massive port report (See Page 8), Bangladesh has started to rapidly fill up with tonnage and with India and Pakistan positioned some way below, the supply into Chittagong is expected to continue as long as demand / available space remains.

The results of the mini-budget announced in Pakistan have been distinctly underwhelming, with very little material change to report (as expected) and it is hoped that this could present a long overdue bounce back from Gadani in the near future.

Meanwhile, the prospects in India remain ever-so bleak with further volatility / declines in local steel plate prices, in addition to an evaporating demand that has lead to a rapidly disappearing rate of local offers, as Alang Buyers wait and watch the flow of tonnage, in an attempt to grab a green bargain or a lower priced offshore asset.

Much of the focus has therefore remained on Bangladesh (where prices remain far firmer) to pick up the slack for yet another week and a whole array of Cash Buyer tonnage (big and small, containers and capes) has been committed to a dwindling array of capable (in terms of ready L/Cs) and open (in terms of plot capacity) end Buyers.

Finally, the Turkish market continues to fester away amidst stagnating local steel plate prices, a relatively unchanged Lira / US$ value, and a lack of incoming units, which has pushed local Recyclers to adopt a Bangladeshi strategy in an attempt to revive the Turkish ship recycling sector. Will it work?

For week 4 of 2019, GMS demo rankings / pricing for the week are as below.

Source: GMS Weekly