GMS Week 41 – FOURTH QUARTER PUSH!

After a period of turbulence and uncertainty, Indian subcontinent sentiments and prices appear to have turned somewhat this week, as Cash Buyer speculation seems to have re-entered the market on select available vessels once again.

A slowdown in supply may have contributed to this turn in sentiment, with a marked decrease in the number of suitable candidates available for demo.

Dry bulk rates (particularly for Capes) have started to soar again of late and containers have picked up as well, thereby depriving recycling destinations of a steady supply of units that they have seen for a majority of this year.

Furthermore, uncertainty still reigns on feasible ‘as is’ take over locations, with varying quarantine periods for arriving crews and outright rejection of deliveries still being reported in numerous (previously accessible) destinations.

The formation of a cartel to try and control prices in Bangladesh and the filling of many plots in Pakistan has seen prices start to cool off over the previous few weeks, but now an element of buoyancy seems to have returned as markets remain somewhat starved for tonnage.

India has had to make do with a relatively meagre supply of HKC green tonnage, despite several more PCC vessels being sold from the Japanese market this week, for class NK HKC only recycling.

Finally, Turkey, although weakened, remains stable as far as levels are concerned, leaving their marginal degree of stability in suspense, since no new market fixtures are reported and levels remain far below their highs of nearly USD 300/MT.

