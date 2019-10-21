GMS Week 42 – LACKING STABILITY!

Following a brief few weeks of positivity, subcontinent markets are once again embarking on a dispiriting downwards descent, with End Buyers withdrawing their offers amidst declining levels from India, Bangladesh and Pakistan.

There appears to be little stability to cling on to, with Local Recyclers nervous about further declines ahead and prevaricating over an imminent influx of tonnage through the last quarter of 2019 / first quarter of 2020 (that is just over the horizon).

Notwithstanding, present-day reality is that there are very few vessels being currently proposed for demolition, with all charter markets (particularly, larger LDT tankers) that are currently flying. Moreover, scrap pricing almost seems to be in a complete contradiction to the trading markets, with worrying fundamentals underpinning an overall larger malaise at play in the subcontinent markets (and Turkey, to a good extent).

Currencies, especially in both India and Pakistan, have taken a battering over the course of the year (especially the Indian Rupee, which has depreciated by almost 2% over the past couple of months alone), whilst local steel plate prices have declined alarmingly in all locations over the summer / monsoon months, by about USD 75/LDT.

On the one hand, during the peak of the market earlier this year, industry players were frequently witnessing trades into the mid (and higher) USD 400s/LDT; on the other hand, we have (of late) seen several fixtures (admittedly on poorer units) in the low USD 300s/LDT.

As such, given the overall performance of the industry, a healthy majority of End Buyers in the subcontinent markets are simply choosing to not offer at all – struggling either with their banking limits, or fearful about the lack of stability that is continually festering in the various subcontinent recycling markets.

For week 42 of 2019, GMS demo rankings / pricing for the week are as below.

Source: GMS Weekly