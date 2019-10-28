GMS Week 43 – DESTINATION DOWN!

Despite hopes that the markets may be on the rise once again, alarming reversals across all (subcontinent) locations over the past month seem to be firmly signaling the opposite.

A raft of speculative Cash Buyer fixtures above the USD 400/LDT mark seem to have been highly misguided, with almost all local resales reportedly taking place at ever decreasing / loss making numbers, leaving concerned Cash Buyers in negative territory, during what has been a rather worrying and loss-making fourth quarter of the year.

Yet, given the inevitable onset of IMO 2020 regulations that will affect the entire maritime industry next year, currently missing is the healthy supply of vessels for recycling that many were anticipating as a result of, especially as 2019 is nearing an end. Meanwhile, all freight sectors continue to perform admirably, particularly the VLCC sector, where rates briefly shot up to over USD 300,000 per day last week!

On the local market front, Bangladesh and India have both suffered some alarming reversals in local steel plate prices this week, just as many thought that levels and demand were gaining some momentum, especially after a notably lackluster summer / monsoon period.

Moreover, even after the recently announced halt on imports of cheap Iranian billets into the Pakistani market, local Recyclers continues to agonize through a self-induced tonnage starvation, as steel mills close and End Buyers struggle to present any serious / firm numbers, perhaps too nervous to jump aggressively back into the game after such a prolonged period on the sidelines.

India once again props up the demo price rankings for another week, but is due to head off for Diwali holidays at the end of this week, thereby ensuring a quieter period of festivities ensues until early next week.

For week 43 of 2019, GMS demo rankings / pricing for the week are as below.

Source: GMS Weekly