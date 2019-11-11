GMS Week 45 – DESCENT DESTABILISES!

For the first time this year, the top spot on the subcontinent demo rankings was relinquished as a beleaguered Bangladeshi market plummeted from first place down to last.

Collapsing local steel plate prices have been the primary contributor to such a fall from grace and the BSBA (Bangladesh Shipbreakers Association) has tried to restrict all purchases for its members at the USD 350/LDT mark – and for this first week at least, all offers seem to be coming in at these painfully low levels. Notwithstanding, it remains to be seen if any sales will in fact take place at such bargain rates, given that both of the competing subcontinent markets (India and Pakistan) are inadvertently placed well ahead of Chittagong.

At present, many domestic yards remain booked with tonnage. As such, there is hardly the gnawing demand on fresh units that many had been hoping would push prices up once the 4th quarter kicked into gear. Instead, Chittagong is facing a decline in prices that is in excess of USD 100/LDT from the peak levels seen earlier this year – and it may well be worth avoiding this market for the foreseeable future, whilst prices and sentiments remain so low.

India on the other hand has at least stabilized of late, and it is the Recyclers in Alang who have usurped their Bangladeshi counterparts this week, by finishing as the top ranked market for the first time this year.

Wrapping up the subcontinent locations is Pakistan, where interest and levels seem to be firming. However, the ongoing lack of fixtures leaves local levels undetermined, as most Recyclers remain hesitant to match the asking prices on the bevy of units being proposed.

Finally, Turkish steel plate prices continue to make marked improvements, gradually regaining ground and approaching levels prior to the recent collapse. On the back of this improvement, local offerings have reportedly firmed as well.

For week 45 of 2019, GMS demo rankings / pricing for the week are as below.

Source: GMS Weekly