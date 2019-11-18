GMS Week 46 – ROLLERCOASTER RIDE!

After several weeks of all pervading negativity off of the back of slumping Bangladeshi steel plate prices, the rollercoaster nature of the international ship recycling markets was on full display this week, as prices and sentiments once again started to step towards being positive.

Indeed, so troubled was the market in Chittagong that the BSBA (Bangladesh Shipbreakers Association) tried to form a cartel and impose a price ceiling of USD 350/LT LDT on any available units. This, expectedly, shifted the focus of Ship Owners and Cash Buyers towards the Indian (and to an extent Pakistani) market, where there was at least a modicum of stability as all else was failing, despite some mid-week Rupee wobbles.

On the far-side, Turkey still continues on, albeit leaving Turkish Recyclers in a tricky position, as plate prices stay steady near the USD 270/MT market, with no meaningful tonnage to bid on.

It now appears that there could be an increase in potential tonnage for sale from Owners, as the end of the year looms and the new Sulphur regulations come into effect from January 2020. However, rather than drip feeding tonnage into a relatively barren market over the course of the year, the fear is that a potential deluge of older vessels (particularly with surveys due) may now start to hit the market, putting downward pressure on prices once again.

Freight rates (particularly on tankers) remain impressive, whilst containers and dry bulk sectors have now started to display the first signs of cooling off, perhaps ahead of a lower end to the year, leading into the first quarter of 2020.

For week 46 of 2019, GMS demo rankings / pricing for the week are as below.

Source: GMS Weekly