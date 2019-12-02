GMS Week 48 – FINAL FURLONG!

Going into the final furlong of the year, virtually all markets seem to be positioned positively and activity has started to ramp up, with Ship Owners keen to exploit some of these better offerings on show, before costs on ‘as is’ vessels (ballasting the units to the subcontinent markets) start to significantly increase with the new (and higher) Sulphur fuel regulations that will come into effect from January 1st, 2020.

There is therefore a frantic scramble by Cash Buyers, to try and get their recently acquired high-priced ‘as is’ vessels delivered within December 2019, and many Owners on delivered deals are starting to run tight on time, given that the canceling date on most deals is tabled approximately four weeks after the date of fixture.

On the local markets front, Bangladesh has been the most hungry and aggressive of the recycling markets of late, but these spurts of activity tend to be followed by a period of complete apathy and dissipating numbers – with Cash Buyers diverting vessels elsewhere in order to stay in the green.

While India has also started to compete in the mid-to-high USD 300s/LDT on any available and well positioned vessels, Pakistan surprisingly isn’t too far behind and as it stands, all markets will have to remain on point, in order to secure their share of tonnage in the final month of the year.

Lastly, the Turkish market continues more of the same performance from previous weeks, with the firmer fundamentals that have been unchanged over the last couple of weeks, and the unrelenting shortage of tonnage that has been putting the squeeze on Turkish Recyclers.

For week 48 of 2019, GMS demo rankings / pricing for the week are as below.

Source: GMS Weekly