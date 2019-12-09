GMS Week 49 – DECEMBER RESPITE!

The final month of the year has provided some much needed respite and emerging positivity to an industry that has witnessed its fair share of crises and declines this year. Over USD 100/LDT has been lost on vessel prices at the lowest points seen this year and thankfully, December has finally seen some optimism surface on levels once again – as both supply and demand ramp up ahead of the pivotal low Sulphur regulations that are set to be introduced from January 2020.

As it stands, after some damaging losses experienced over the last few months, local steel plate prices in India, Pakistan and Bangladesh (and even Turkey of late) have been inching up, in addition to the currencies (in India, Pakistan and Turkey) that have started to stabilize, after some rather turbulent moments experienced through the year.

Indeed, it will be interesting to see if Pakistan gets back into the buying after well over a year on the sidelines, as nearly all domestic recycling yards are still deprived of any meaningful tonnage. Perhaps as a result of which, demand seems to finally be emerging, as local offerings are now becoming competitive with both India and Bangladesh.

At the far end, Turkish fundamentals and vessel pricing have remained unchanged for a few weeks now, with little to report in terms of material change for a market that’s been struggling through a famishing shortage of tonnage that has exasperated Aliaga Recyclers.

Overall, in the subcontinent markets, there remain very few Buyers open to take in the largest vessels on offer, given that banks across the subcontinent have become far more restrictive on the size and US$ amounts they are willing to sanction on new LCs.

For week 49 of 2019, GMS demo rankings / pricing for the week are as below.

Source: GMS Weekly