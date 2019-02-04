GMS Week 5 – HALT TO FREEFALL!

The week before Chinese New Year has finally brought some semblance of stability, to a ship recycling market that seemed to be in freefall over the previous month.

Indeed, most Cash Buyers have been struggling to offload their existing overpriced inventories at anywhere near sensible / breakeven levels, resulting in something of a panic as a majority of these vessels are now headed to the only bullish market (Bangladesh), in the hopes of salvaging whatever little could be financially scraped out of a deal.

Pakistan remains painfully subdued on the sidelines, despite the announcement of the mini budget last week that brought with it, little material change to the domestic steel and ship recycling sectors.

India too remains mostly absent from the buying as local steel plate prices continue their weekly volatile dance, leaving most end Buyers in a conservative state, intent on securing bargain green or offshore units below the USD 400/LDT mark. If news on the ground holds true, they may have certainly been snagging their share of late.

And so on to Bangladesh the focus remains, where local port report shows a multitude of vessels arriving by the week and the number of capable (in terms of ready and available LCs) and keen end Buyers remain few and far between. As local capacity continues to gradually dwindle, those Cash Buyers with expensive inventories will be left holding a rather heavy bag.

Moreover, once the appetite in Bangladesh starts to shrink, we can certainly expect prices to fall in line with the much reduced Indian and Pakistani markets i.e. somewhere in the low USD 400s/LDT (and perhaps lower on certain sized / types of vessels).

For week 5 of 2019, GMS demo rankings / pricing for the week are as below.

Source: GMS Weekly