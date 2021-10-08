GMS Weekly Newsletter Completes Milestone 1,000 Editions

GMS, the world’s largest Buyer of ships, rigs, and offshore assets for recycling and a leader in the maritime industry, is thrilled to celebrate a milestone event.

GMS WEEKLY, the oldest and longest-running Ship Recycling Editorial in the industry, has published the 1000th edition of our ship recycling and market intelligence report. GMS started to publish this report 19 years ago at the request of several brokers, ship owners, and bankers. Over the years, GMS Weekly has become the go-to publication for authentic ship recycling news in the maritime industry, from Capital providers to PNI clubs to ship recyclers to media to various vendors, even competitors.

Dr. Anil Sharma, Founder & CEO of GMS, who conceptualized the idea of the WEEKLY, had the following to say:

It is with great pride and humility we celebrate this momentous event in GMS history. I recall fondly spending weeks creating the template for the weekly that encompasses all relevant areas of ship recycling: Market Commentary, Prices, Market Sentiment, Beaching tides, Bank holidays, Port Report, Quote of the week and at Kamal’s insistence,” Amazing facts” on page 6 (we all need a little humor in our lives). Almost 20 years later, the same seven-page format has remained relevant (except we added page 8).

From Day 1, this has been a labor of love for an industry we are passionate about. It used to take me hours to write the WEEKLY every week. Fortunately, Jamie and Kamal took over the mantle and now spend hours on weekends and even holidays so that we do not miss a single issue. I thank our readers for their support for GMS and our WEEKLY. I am genuinely humbled that a few readers have volunteered to pay us for our work, which we have politely declined. I thank them, our readers, and my hard-working team from the bottom of my heart as we continue to lead the progression of this industry in today’s fast-moving digital world. We have now gone paperless, and I am delighted to advise that current and past issues of GMS WEEKLY can be read 24/7 on your mobile phones via our app.

Source: GMS