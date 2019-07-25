GNS and FrontM launch Voyager VOICE to provide more cost-effective shore to ship voice calling

GNS, the maritime technology company, and FrontM, the Edge AI software platform provider, have announced a new technology partnership to provide shipping companies with big savings on shore to ship voice calls.

The new Voyager VOICE service uses Voice Over Internet Protocol (VoIP) technology to deliver savings of up to 40% on current call costs to bridge satellite phone numbers.

“Over the last few years, GNS has been steadily driving down our customers’ costs by challenging traditional business models with services like our Voyager NAVIGATION as a SERVICE (VNaaS) offer and Voyager MONEY,” says Paul Stanley, GNS CEO. “We are delighted to be working with FrontM to now be able to extend those savings to include shore to ship communications. Our new Voyager VOICE service opens up significant opportunities to manage shore to ship communications more cost-efficiently.”

Voyager VOICE has been developed specifically for shipping companies to enable shore-based personnel to more easily and cost-effectively connect and collaborate with vessel-based teams. Voyager VOICE pricing is very simple and completely transparent. Shore to ship calls using Voyager VOICE cost a flat-rate of just $3.60 per minute representing a saving of at least $2.40 per minute on most mainstream voice-calling tariffs.

Office-based users can call vessels from their desk using the Voyager VOICE web site. There is also a free smartphone application which is perfect for low-cost vessel calling on the move. Thanks to GNS’s extensive data intelligence capabilities, Voyager VOICE also incorporates a comprehensive vessel ‘telephone directory’ to enable users to quickly and easily find the right number to call.

To get started with Voyager VOICE, users simply create an account online and start dialling. There are no annual service fees to pay over and above the Voyager VOICE $3.60 per minute flat-rate. Multiple user logins can be created for each company account and call volumes, duration and costs can be monitored by user, team and department to help companies to drive down communication costs further.

Source: Global Navigation Solutions