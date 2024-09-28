‘Godfather’ of Human and Organisational Performance to present at IMCA Global Summit

Best-selling author Dr Todd E. Conklin will showcase safety programme which challenges traditional approaches.

The International Marine Contractors Association (IMCA) has shared further programme details of its IMCA Global Summit, which takes place in the city of Utrecht, Netherlands on Tuesday 3 and Wednesday 4 December 2024, with best-selling author and safety expert Dr Todd E. Conklin joining as a keynote speaker.

Recognised as the ‘Godfather’ of Human and Organisational Performance (HOP), Conklin spent three decades at Los Alamos National Laboratory developing the Human Performance programme. He has shared his insights on safety cultures with global audiences – from executives to field workers. He is the author of three best-selling books on safety, including Pre-Accident Investigations: An introduction to Organizational Safety and hosts a popular podcast with the same name. Based in Santa Fe, New Mexico, Conklin continues to advocate for safety to empower workers in unpredictable environments.

As well as a keynote speech in the ‘Safety Session’, Conklin will join an industry panel discussion featuring a range of IMCA Members sharing their insights and experiences with the audience, including Andy Woolgar (Subsea7) and Professor Josué E. Maia França D.Sc. (Petrobras).

Commenting on the IMCA Global Summit, Dr Todd E. Conklin said: “I’m delighted to be joining the discussions in Utrecht. IMCA Members have been at the forefront of thinking on safety for decades, and it goes without saying that the offshore environment is an extremely challenging place to operate in. There is much we can learn from each other, and I’m looking forward to meeting delegates in December.”

Alongside Conklin, IMCA can also share the other keynote speakers in the sessions on sustainability, macro-economics, and safety.

Dr Sally Uren OBE is Chief Executive Officer of Forum for the Future. An experienced conference speaker, she’ll be presenting on systematic change and how organisations can adapt to meet new ambitions on sustainability.

Fredrik Ellekjær is Partner in the Advisory Division at Rystad Energy, he’ll be presenting on the political and macro-economic outlook for 2025 and broader industry trends.

Chris Lemons is the ‘star’ of the critically acclaimed BBC/Netflix documentary Last Breath which explores his survival story. An IMCA Closed Bell Diving Supervisor, Lemons survived more than 40 minutes on the seabed after his umbilical was severed. His story is being immortalised by Hollywood in a movie of the same name, production is now complete and a US cinema release date of the 28 February 2025 is confirmed.

Commenting on the IMCA Global Summit Programme, Iain Grainger, IMCA CEO said: “Our keynote speakers will provide delegates with expert insight, and kickstart challenging discussion and debate. We’ve tried to continue this theme across the programme with sessions which inform and educate, while offering tangible takeaways which can be taken back to the workplace. I’m looking forward to welcoming IMCA Members and the wider industry to our Global Summit in December.”

Source: The International Marine Contractors Association