Goeyvaerts orders two Konecranes Generation 6 Mobile Harbor Cranes to meet growing rental demand

Belgium’s Goeyvaerts-R bvba (Goeyvaerts) has ordered two new eco-efficient Generation 6 Konecranes Gottwald Mobile Harbor Cranes for their growing rental fleet across ports in the Netherlands and Belgium. The order, booked in July, will be handed over in November 2021.

Goeyvaerts, a longtime Konecranes customer, is a family-owned crane rental company whose customers include startups looking to minimize financial risk, companies with temporary harbor crane needs and businesses looking to take on extra cranes for operational flexibility.

“We need more cranes to meet the rental demand. We’ve been with Konecranes a long time and have been very satisfied with our Generation 4 and 5 Mobile Harbor Cranes. We’ve studied the new Generation 6 cranes and its advantages. Indeed, a very smart development, which will raise the benchmark for reliability and service life in the rental market,” says Rudi Goeyvaerts, CEO of Goeyvaerts.

“This order from Goeyvaerts is a great example of our trustful partnership and how our new Generation 6 cranes meet the needs of the market. Goeyvaerts will benefit from our versatile and high-performance machines, while also cutting fuel and maintenance costs and reducing emissions,” says Alexandros Stogianidis, Senior Sales Manager, Mobile Harbor Cranes, for Konecranes Port Solutions.

Source: Konecranes