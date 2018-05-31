GOGL Reports First Quarter Profits

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a leading dry bulk shipping company, yesterday announced its results for the quarter ended March 31, 2018.

Highlights

• Net income of $16.7 million and earnings per share of $0.12 for the first quarter of 2018, compared with net income of $27.1 million and earnings per share of $0.19 for the fourth quarter of 2017 and net loss of $17.9 million and loss per share of $0.17 for the first quarter of 2017

• Adjusted EBITDA of $53.3 million for the first quarter of 2018, compared with $65.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2017 and $17.5 million for the first quarter of 2017

• Completed newbuilding program by taking delivery of five Capesize newbuildings

• Took delivery of the Golden Monterrey, a Capesize vessel acquired in October 2017

• Entered into a $120 million loan facility to refinance 10 vessels at favorable terms

• Agreed to sell the Golden Eminence, a Panamax vessel, for $14.7 million to an unrelated third party

• Announces a cash dividend of $0.10 per share for the first quarter of 2018

Birgitte Ringstad Vartdal, Chief Executive Officer of Golden Ocean Management AS, commented:

“Golden Ocean continued to generate positive results in the first quarter of 2018 despite some seasonal weakness late in the quarter, reflecting primarily a strong entry into the year and period charters at decent rates. We are pleased to have taken delivery of the final five Capesize vessels in our newbuilding program as we continue to grow and modernize our operating fleet. As market conditions improve, we are well positioned to generate substantial cash flow with a large, modern fleet and competitive cash break-even levels.”

Per Heiberg, Chief Financial Officer of Golden Ocean Management AS, commented:

“Our new $120 million loan facility that refinanced 10 vessels was completed on attractive terms. It reduces our interest expense and pushes out the average tenor of our debt. We remain focused on maintaining a moderate amount of leverage on our balance sheet, and have repeatedly been successful at accessing attractively priced capital.”

Source: Golden Ocean Group Limited