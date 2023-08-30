GOGL Reports Second Quarter Net Income of $34.9 Million

Golden Ocean Group Limited, the world’s largest listed owner of large size dry bulk vessels, yesterday announced its unaudited results for the quarter ended June 30, 2023.

Highlights

Net income of $34.9 million and earnings per share of $0.17 (basic) for the second quarter of 2023. This compares with a net loss of $8.8 million and loss per share of $0.04 (basic) for the first quarter of 2023.

Adjusted EBITDA of $80.4 million for the second quarter of 2023, compared with $54.7 million for the first quarter of 2023.

Reported TCE rates for Capesize and Panamax/Ultramax vessels of $19,083 per day and $15,617 per day, respectively, and $17,664 per day for the entire fleet in the second quarter of 2023.

Completed the acquisition and took the delivery of six modern Newcastlemax vessels, with last one being delivered after quarter end.

Taken delivery of four Kamsarmax newbuildings in the second quarter of 2023 and two Kamsarmax newbuildings after the end of the quarter.

Entered into a $40.0 million facility agreement to partially finance two Kamsarmax newbuildings delivered during the third quarter of 2023, at highly attractive terms.

Estimated TCE rates, inclusive of charter coverage calculated on a load-to-discharge basis, are approximately:

$18,300 per day for 79% of Capesize available days and $13,510 per day for 98% of Panamax available days for the third quarter of 2023.

$21,500 per day for 34% of Capesize days and $16,500 per day for 26% of Panamax days for the fourth quarter of 2023.

Repurchased 920,243 shares at an aggregate purchase price of $6.9 million, or $7.54 per share. A total of 1.5 million shares at an aggregate purchase price of $11.8 million, or $7.84 per share have been repurchased under the current share repurchase program.

Announced a cash dividend of $0.10 per share for the second quarter of 2023, which is payable on or about September 19, 2023, to shareholders of record on September 11, 2023. Shareholders holding the Company’s shares through Euronext VPS may receive this cash dividend later on or about September 21, 2023.

Lars-Christian Svensen, Interim Chief Executive Officer, commented:

“Golden Ocean has continued to deliver solid performance against a very volatile macroeconomic backdrop. Despite headline risks related to inflation and interest rates, dry bulk demand remains fundamentally strong, driven by shifting trade routes, the need to secure the energy supply chain, and the increased significance of emerging trades, including the West African Bauxite trade. The forecast for fleet supply growth also remains favorable with the orderbook near historical lows. Combined, these factors support our optimistic near and long-term outlook, while closely monitoring the developments in the Chinese economy. Golden Ocean has one of the world’s youngest and most fuel-efficient fleets and very low cash breakeven levels. This allows the Company to remain profitable when markets are weaker and produce outsized cash flows when markets are strong. It is also a key enabler of our capital allocation policy, which has allowed the company to consistently distribute dividends to its shareholders and also repurchase shares under its repurchase program.”

Source: Golden Ocean Group Limited