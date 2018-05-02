Recent News

  

Going down under

in International Shipping News 02/05/2018

Demand from Asia to Australasia stagnated in the second half of 2017; early 2018 numbers are more encouraging although rates are falling.

Southbound container traffic from Asia to Australasia inched forwards by 1% last year to reach 2.6 million teu, according to Container Trade Statistics. Last year’s growth rate was the lowest in five years by quite some distance, following a 7.2% hike in 2016.

CTS’ numbers reveal that last year’s slowdown was the result of a 6.3% drop in volumes from Southeast Asia to 750,000 teu, which was counteracted by a rise of 4.1% from the larger Northeast Asia export market that approached 1.9 million teu.
Source: Drewry

