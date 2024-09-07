Golar announces pricing of USD 300 million unsecured bond issue

Golar LNG Limited (the “Company”) has today successfully priced USD 300 million in senior unsecured bonds in the Nordic bond market. The bonds will mature in September 2029 and bear interest at 7.75% per annum. Net proceeds from the bond issue will be applied towards capital expenditure, refinancing of debt and general corporate purposes. An application will be made for the bonds to be listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange.

DNB Markets and Pareto Securities acted as Global Coordinators and Joint Bookrunners, and Clarksons Securities and Fearnley Securities as Joint Bookrunners in the bond issue.

Golar LNG is a NASDAQ listed maritime LNG infrastructure company. Through its 75-year history, the Company has pioneered maritime LNG infrastructure including the world’s first Floating LNG liquefaction terminal (FLNG) and Floating Storage and Regasification Unit (FSRU) projects based on the conversion of existing LNG carriers. Today Golar is a focused FLNG company, and the only proven provider of FLNG as a service. Golar owns the world’s largest fleet of FLNG units by annual liquefaction capacity, with a market leading operational track record.

Source: Golar LNG