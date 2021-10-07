Golar announces pricing of USD 300 million unsecured bond issue

Recent News

  

07/10/2021

Golar LNG Limited (the “Company”) has today successfully placed USD 300 million in senior unsecured bonds in the Nordic bond market. The bonds will mature in October 2025 and bear interest at 7.00% per annum. Net proceeds from the bond issue will be applied towards the refinancing of the Company’s outstanding convertible bonds maturing in February 2022 and general corporate purposes. An application will be made for the bonds to be listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange.

DNB Markets and Pareto Securities AS acted as Global Coordinators and Danske Bank and Nordea Bank Abp as Joint Lead Managers in the bond issue.
Source: Golar LNG

