Golar closes acquisition of New Fortress Energy stake in FLNG Hilli

15/03/2023

Further to the announcement on February 6, 2023, Golar LNG Limited (“Golar”) is pleased to confirm today that the agreement to acquire New Fortress Energy Inc.’s (“NFE”) interest in FLNG Hilli, effective January 1, 2023, has closed.

In return for NFE’s 50% Common Unit holding in Golar Hilli LLC, Golar has transferred its remaining 4.1 million NFE shares to NFE, paid NFE $100 million in cash, and assumed approximately $323 million of FLNG Hilli debt.
Source: Golar LNG

