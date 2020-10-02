Golar LNG: End of FLNG Gimi Force Majeure Events

Golar LNG Limited (“Golar”) announces today that Gimi MS Corp., a subsidiary of Golar, has confirmed a revised project schedule with BP Mauritania Investments Ltd. (“BP”) for the Greater Tortue Ahmeyim project. The revised project schedule will result in the target connection date for the converted floating liquefaction natural gas vessel Gimi, previously scheduled for 2022, as set out in the Lease and Operate Agreement dated February 26, 2019 (the “Lease and Operate Agreement”), being extended by 11 months.

Gimi MS Corp. and BP have now received and given notice to each other confirming with each other the revised project schedule and that there is no FM Event ongoing, as defined in the Lease and Operate Agreement. The terms of the Lease and Operate Agreement are unchanged. The confirmation of a revised project schedule with BP and exchange of notices is expected to facilitate the conclusion of ongoing discussions with both engineering, procurement and construction contractors and lending banks regarding the adjustment of construction and financing schedules, respectively.

Source: Golar LNG Limited