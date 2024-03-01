Golar LNG Limited reports full year 2023 total operating revenues of $298 million, net loss attributable to Golar of $47 million

FLNG Hilli: Continued her market leading operational track record and exceeded her contracted 2023 production volume resulting in a release of the remaining 2022 contract year underutilization balance of $29 million to the income statement and the recognition of $0.3 million of 2023 over production revenue. Q4 2023 Distributable Adjusted EBITDA1 from FLNG Hilli, which excludes the non-cash $29 million underutilization balance released, was $89 million, of which Golar’s share was $84 million, an $11 million increase compared to Q3 2023, driven by higher Brent oil prices.

FLNG Gimi: Arrived at the GTA field offshore Mauritania and Senegal on January 10, 2024 and was subsequently escorted into her 20-year GTA hub location by BP. The vessel is now moored to the GTA Hub and ready to commence operations.

The FLNG Gimi is awaiting connection to the feedgas pipeline and start of commissioning activities. The client advises that first gas is expected in Q3 2024, subject to final completion of upstream activities and installation of the FPSO. The commissioning period is expected to be approximately six months, with commercial operations (“COD”) anticipated thereafter. FLNG Gimi expects to receive a standby day rate and daily commissioning payments ahead of COD. Pre-COD contractual cash flows are expected to be deferred on the balance sheet. COD triggers the start of the 20-year Lease and Operate Agreement that unlocks the equivalent of around $3 billion of Adjusted EBITDA Backlog1 to Golar and recognition of the contractual day rate comprised of capital and operating elements in both the balance sheet and income statement.

Progressed discussions with prospective lenders for refinancing of the existing senior debt facility including agreed indicative terms.

FLNG business development: Strong progress made on redeployment of FLNG Hilli and potential MKII FLNG employment, including execution of a framework agreement with a potential customer for a long-term opportunity that could utilize either FLNG Hilli or a MKII FLNG. Commercial terms being discussed are for charter opportunities with 12-20 year contract durations, where we are aligning towards mutually acceptable terms with gas resource owners. Technical development of these FLNG opportunities is being worked in parallel to optimize mooring solutions and required upstream infrastructure. Engagement with respective authorities to establish fiscal terms and environmental approvals for potential FLNG deployment.

Construction of long lead item orders for our 3.5mtpa MKII FLNG continues and the Fuji LNG carrier intended for FLNG conversion is expected to be delivered to Golar in March 2024. During the quarter, we agreed terms for and progressed a potential MKII debt facility and reconfirmed yard availability and pricing. A final investment decision on MKII is expected when commercial terms for FLNG Hilli redeployment and/or a MKII FLNG have been concluded.

Other/shipping: Operating revenues and costs under corporate and other items is comprised of two FSRU operate and maintain agreements in respect of the LNG Croatia and Tundra. The LNGC Golar Arctic completed her 5-yearly drydock in early November and is currently operating in the spot market. This is a non-core asset which we will trade in the spot and short-term shipping market while considering chartering alternatives or a potential sale.

Share buyback and dividends: Total 2023 buyback and cancellation of 2.9 million shares at an average cost of $21.27 per share, of which 1.3 million were repurchased and cancelled during Q4 at an average cost of $21.48 per share. As of December 31, 2023, 104.6 million shares are issued and outstanding. Of the $150.0 million approved share buyback scheme, $88.3 million remains available.

Golar’s Board of Directors approved a total Q4 2023 dividend of $0.25 per share to be paid on or around March 20, 2024. The record date will be March 12, 2024.

Golar reports today a Q4 2023 net loss of $33 million, before non-controlling interests, inclusive of $117 million of non-cash items1, comprised of:

TTF and Brent oil unrealized mark-to-market losses of $127 million;

Mark-to-market losses on interest rate swaps of $19 million; and

Release of 2022 contract year underutilization liability of $29 million.

The Brent oil linked component of FLNG Hilli’s fees generates additional annual cash of approximately $3.1 million (Golar share equivalent to $2.7 million) for every dollar increase in Brent Crude prices between $60 per barrel and the contractual ceiling. Billing of this component is based on a three-month look-back at average Brent Crude prices. A $23 million realized gain on the oil derivative instrument was recorded in Q4 2023 of which Golar has an effective 89.1% interest. A Q4 2023 realized gain of $8 million was also recognized in respect of fees for the TTF linked production of which Golar has an effective 89.4% interest. A $23 million realized gain (100% of which is attributable to Golar) on the hedged component of the quarter’s TTF linked fees was also recognized during the quarter. Collectively a $54 million Q4 2023 realized gain on oil and gas derivative instruments was recognized.

The non-cash mark-to-market fair value of the FLNG Hilli Brent oil linked derivative asset decreased by $72 million during the quarter, with a corresponding unrealized loss of the same amount recognized in the unaudited consolidated statement of operations. The non-cash mark-to-market fair value of the FLNG Hilli TTF natural gas derivative asset decreased by $33 million during the quarter with a corresponding unrealized loss of the same amount recognized in the unaudited consolidated statement of operations. A $22 million unrealized loss in respect of the economically hedged portion of the Q4 2023 TTF linked FLNG Hilli production was also recognized during the quarter. Collectively, this resulted in a $127 million Q4 2023 unrealized loss on oil and gas derivative instruments.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity:

As of December 31, 2023, Total Golar Cash1 was $753 million, comprised of $679 million of cash and cash equivalents and $74 million of restricted cash.

During December 2023, Golar re-sold $61 million notional value of its senior unsecured bonds maturing on October 20, 2025 which were previously held in treasury. Following the sales, Golar retains $100 million notional value of unsecured bonds in treasury and $200 million is issued to third party bond holders.

Golar’s share of Contractual Debt1 as of December 31, 2023 amounts to $1,221 million. Deducting Total Golar Cash1 of $753 million from Golar’s share of Contractual Debt1 of $1,221 million leaves a debt position of $468 million.

A total of $220 million was invested in FLNG Gimi during the quarter, with the total FLNG Gimi asset under development balance as at December 31, 2023 amounting to $1.56 billion. Of this, $630 million was drawn against the $700 million debt facility secured by FLNG Gimi. Both the investment and debt drawn to date are reported on a 100% basis.

Expenditure on long-lead items, engineering services and deposits paid on conversion candidate Fuji LNG for the MKII FLNG amounted to $185 million as of December 31, 2023, and is included in other non-current assets. The $62 million balance of the Fuji LNG purchase price is expected to be paid in Q1 2024.

On November 1, 2023 the sale of Gandria closed and Golar received $13 million, representing the balance of the agreed $15 million sale price.

