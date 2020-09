The Company is aware of the allegations that have been made against Hygo’s Chief Executive, Eduardo Antonello. The allegations against Mr. Antonello involve conduct that predates and do not, in any way, implicate his work at Hygo. However, in an abundance of caution, Hygo has initiated a review to seek to confirm that there have not been any deviations from its culture of compliance in connection with Mr. Antonello’s service to Hygo.

Source: Golar LNG