Golar LNG Partners L.P.: Dropdown of FLNG Hilli Episeyo

Golar LNG Partners LP announces today that the process to finalise the dropdown of its interest in FLNG Hilli Episeyo has commenced. This is following today’s announcement from Golar LNG Limited (“Golar”) that FLNG Hilli Episeyo has been fully accepted under its Liquefaction and Tolling Agreement with Perenco Cameroon SA and Societe Nationale Des Hydrocarbures and is now in full commercial operation. Please refer to Golar’s press release for full details.

Once the dropdown is complete, 50% of the currently committed earnings from FLNG Hilli Episeyo will accrue to the Partnership and this will contribute materially towards improving distribution coverage particularly from the most recently reported level.



Source: Golar LNG Partners LP