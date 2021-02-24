Golar LNG Partners LP Common Unitholders Approve Merger at Special Meeting

Golar LNG Partners LP announces that at a special meeting held today, the holders of common units representing limited partner interests of Golar LNG Partners LP (Nasdaq: GMLP) (“GMLP”) voted on and approved the Agreement and Plan of Merger (the “Merger Agreement”), dated as of January 13, 2021, by and among GMLP, Golar GP LLC, New Fortress Energy Inc. (“NFE”), Lobos Acquisition LLC and NFE International Holdings Limited, and the merger contemplated thereby (the “Merger”). Pursuant to the Merger Agreement NFE has agreed to acquire all of the outstanding common units and general partner units of GMLP for $3.55 per unit in cash.

The Merger is expected to close in the first half of 2021. As previously announced, the closing of the merger is conditioned upon receipt of a number of approvals and consents.

Source: Golar LNG Partners LP