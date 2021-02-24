Recent News

  

Home / Shipping News / International Shipping News / Golar LNG Partners LP Common Unitholders Approve Merger at Special Meeting

Golar LNG Partners LP Common Unitholders Approve Merger at Special Meeting

in International Shipping News 24/02/2021

Golar LNG Partners LP announces that at a special meeting held today, the holders of common units representing limited partner interests of Golar LNG Partners LP (Nasdaq: GMLP) (“GMLP”) voted on and approved the Agreement and Plan of Merger (the “Merger Agreement”), dated as of January 13, 2021, by and among GMLP, Golar GP LLC, New Fortress Energy Inc. (“NFE”), Lobos Acquisition LLC and NFE International Holdings Limited, and the merger contemplated thereby (the “Merger”). Pursuant to the Merger Agreement NFE has agreed to acquire all of the outstanding common units and general partner units of GMLP for $3.55 per unit in cash.

The Merger is expected to close in the first half of 2021. As previously announced, the closing of the merger is conditioned upon receipt of a number of approvals and consents.
Source: Golar LNG Partners LP

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2021 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Disclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software