Golden Agri-Resources’ chartering arm signs up to the Sea Cargo Charter

Specialising in palm oil shipping, Golden-Agri Maritime is the latest company to join the Sea Cargo Charter, a framework for measuring and reporting the climate impact of ship chartering activities.

“As part of Golden Agri-Resources’ integrated shipping and logistic arms, we have an essential role to play to ensure our seed to shelf business operates responsibly. By joining the Sea Cargo Charter, we close the loop of knowledge on our GHG emissions from the plantations to our customers. This is a crucial step to set goals, strategies, and work towards lowering our emissions and playing an active role in minimising shipping’s global carbon footprint,” said Bjorn Stignor, CEO and Head of Logistics at Golden-Agri Maritime.

Sea Cargo Charter Signatories commit to disclosing, on an annual basis, how their bulk chartering activities align with the IMO’s ambition to reduce GHG emissions from international shipping by at least 50 percent by 2050. Collecting and benchmarking emissions data provides Signatories with an indication of their current CO2 emissions and a data-backed basis for strategic decision-making.

“I am pleased to welcome Golden-Agri Maritime to the Sea Cargo Charter. As the number of our Signatories grows, we send a strong message that decarbonization is a priority for charterers and that we are willing to play our part in shipping’s transition to a more sustainable future,” added Rasmus Bach Nielsen, Global Head Fuel Decarbonisation at Trafigura and Vice Chair of the Sea Cargo Charter Association.

Golden Agri-Maritime is responsible for shipping and distributing Golden Agri Resources’ (GAR) products worldwide.

Other Signatories include: ADM, AMAGGI, Anglo American, Bunge, Cargill Ocean Transportation, Chevron, COFCO International, Copenhagen Commercial Platform (CCP), Diamond Bulk Carriers, Dow, Eagle Bulk, Enviva, Equinor, Global Chartering, Gunvor Group, Holcim Trading, K+S Minerals and Agriculture, Klaveness Combination Carriers, Louis Dreyfus Company, Maersk Tankers, Navig8, Norden, Nova Marine Carriers, NYK Bulkship (Atlantic), Rubis Energie, Shell, Tata Steel, Torvald Klaveness, TotalEnergies, Trafigura, and Viterra Chartering.

Source: Sea Cargo Charter