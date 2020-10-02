Golden Week in Swing: Xeneta Reports Spot rates on Trans-Pacific -2% while Far-East to N.Europe +2.4% WoW

“Xeneta sees early indications that carriers are not ready to break the psychological barrier on the trans-Pacific eastbound but upwards pressure remains on the European counterpart during Golden week. TP Eastbound is WoW down USD 70 per 40′ and Far East – North Europe main ports is up WoW USD 50 per 40′.”

Source: Xeneta