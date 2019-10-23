Goldman Sachs lowers 2020 US oil growth outlook

Permian oil will account for an increasingly larger percentage of non-OPEC supply growth through 2022, even while US shale oil growth appears to be decelerating, Goldman Sachs said in a report this week.

“Shale growth is slowing,” the report states.

Overall US oil growth, after rising 1.7 million b/d in 2018, will grow by 1.1 million b/d this year and by 700,000 b/d in 2020, according to Goldman Sachs’ forecast. The 2020 growth forecast is down 300,000 b/d from the investment bank’s previous 1 million b/d growth estimate.

The expected drop would be due to lower shale activity and a possible uptick in the decline rates in oil fields, Goldman Sachs said in the paper, released late Monday.

“Initial 2019 productivity data suggests that shale productivity improvements appear to be decelerating across key US oil shale plays and deteriorating in the Eagle Ford Shale,” the company said. “We believe this is broadly in-line with producer commentary that there is still scope for well performance to continue to improve, though likely at a more modest pace relative to the step-changes seen in years past.”

In its Drilling Productivity Report last week, the US Energy Information Administration said it expects US shale oil output to average more than 8.97 million b/d in November, up 1.14 million from November 2018, nearly 980,000 b/d of that growth taking place in the Permian.

The EIA data showed shale growth clearly slowing, after growing nearly 1.6 million b/d to November 2017 from November 2016, and about 1.75 million to November 2018 from November 2017.

S&P Global Platts Analytics forecast total US oil and condensate output to average nearly 12.22 million b/d this year, up from nearly 10.98 million b/d in 2018. Platts Analytics forecast US oil and condensate production to rise to 13.36 million b/d in 2020 and average nearly 14 million b/d in 2021.

Goldman Sachs forecast oil output in the Permian to grow by 800,000 b/d this year, accounting for 42% of non-OPEC oil output growth.

While the company sees Permian output declining to 600,000 b/d in 2020, and then 500,000 b/d in both 2021 and 2022, within three years the Permian while account for 116% of all non-OPEC oil output growth as oil production in non-OPEC countries outside the US is forecast to fall by 800,000 b/d.

