Goldman Sachs Maintains Its Average Price Forecast For Iron Ore Of $95/T For 2025

Goldman Sachs maintained its average price forecast for iron ore of $95/t for 2025, with prices dipping to $85/t by the end of the year.

The analysts also see downside risk to iron ore price from a larger 50mt production cut.

They’ve also revised down their 2026 average price forecast to $85/t (previously $90/t), driven by a significant build up in iron ore stocks as China steel production declines.

Source: Reuters