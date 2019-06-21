Goldman Sachs : now expects Fed rate cut in July and September

Goldman Sachs Group Inc analysts now expect the U.S. Federal Reserve to cut interest rates in July and in September, according to a research note issued after Fed Chairman Jerome Powell on Wednesday signalled a rate cut as early as next month.

This marks a reversal for Goldman, whose economists said as recently as June 16 that the hurdle for rate cuts is “higher than widely believed.” Goldman is one of the 24 primary dealers that does business directly with the Fed.

Interest rate futures surged in response to Powell’s remarks at the end of a two day policy meeting that left rates on hold. Traders are now betting heavily on three cuts by the end of the year. The Fed’s target rate the Fed funds rate is 2.25% to 2.50%.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)