Goldman Sachs seeks to help finance marine scrubber installations

Investment bank Goldman Sachs is seeking to help shipowners finance the installation of scrubber equipment on board their vessels to allow them to continue burning high sulfur fuel oil after sulfur limits are tightened in 2020, a company representative told S&P Global Platts Tuesday.

The global marine fuel sulfur cap is set to drop from 3.5% to 0.5% at the start of 2020, forcing most shipowners to switch to using cleaner, more expensive alternatives to HSFO. They also have the option of installing scrubbers to continue using HSFO, but the high up-front capital cost of fitting the technology has deterred many in the shipping industry.

Goldman is seeking to help with this cost by partially pre-financing scrubber installations, letting shipowners access up to 25% of the initial cost of the scrubber and helping them secure additional funding from their habitual credit providers. Under this arrangement the bank would recoup its investment over one to two years from the savings the shipowner can secure by burning HSFO rather than paying more for a 0.5% sulfur product.

Goldman is close to signing a few deals along these lines, the company representative said. The company is also seeking to partner with fuel producers to guarantee supply of HSFO at the ports where shipowners with scrubbers financed under these deals need it.

Source: Platts