Goltens Singapore and Hyundai Global Service expand relationship with repair agreement for Hyundai’s electronically controlled engine services

Goltens Singapore PTE and HD Hyundai Global Service have broadened their existing Cooperative Services Agreement covering all services contracted through HD Hyundai Global Service Tech. Co., Ltd. to be carried out by Goltens Singapore.

The expanded agreement appoints Goltens Singapore as the ‘Preferred Service Provider’ for all services related to Hyundai’s electrical and electronically controlled 4-stroke, gas, and 2-stroke ME engines, including but not limited to overhaul of FIVA (fuel injection valve activation), HCU (hydraulic cylinder units), HPS (hydraulic power supply), and other related components either onboard vessels or in the Goltens Singapore workshop.

Goltens Singapore will act as the service provider for all service requirements from Hyundai and its customers in Singapore and the surrounding region.

“We view this an excellent development for both of our companies. Goltens has had a long and successful relationship with HD Hyundai Global Service acting as Cooperative Repair Partner in many regions around the world for many years,” said Goltens Worldwide CEO Sandeep Seth.

“We are grateful for the trust that Hyundai has shown Goltens Singapore as we expand this cooperation to include the newer and more advanced electric and electronically controlled engines that Hyundai is offering to the market,” he added.

Source: Goltens