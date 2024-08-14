Goltens teams up with Greener Process Systems for carbon capture in ports and power plants

Goltens, a global leader in marine and energy services, and South Florida-based Greener Process Systems (GPS), a specialist in carbon capture technology, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to collaborate on developing and deploying carbon capture solutions for maritime ports and industrial/power applications.

GPS has developed a patented, revolutionary modular system to capture maritime and industrial emissions, as well as CO2. Their ship emissions capture technology, SETH®, reduces air pollution to near zero from oceangoing tonnage such as tankers, freighters, cruise ships, ferries, etc.) docked in ports close to urban areas. Air pollution is currently estimated to cost society hundreds of billions of dollars per year. SETH® offers a standardized solution for ports that does not require retrofitting or costly modifications to either port infrastructure or ships in general.

Applications for GPS’ Industrial Emissions Management (IEM) systems include glass, paint, cement, steel, aluminum, food, incinerators and kilns, power generation, and chemicals processing factories. The company’s solutions are capable of capturing gasesous pollutants including CO2 (thus providing principals with Carbon Credits) and producing significant energy (and revenue) from waste heat recovery (WHR).

By leveraging Goltens’ engine, engineering, and retrofit expertise and GPS’ innovative and patented technology, the fledgling partners intend to provide sustainable solutions for ports and power plants to meet stringent environmental regulations.

“This move towards a strategic partnership underscores our combined commitment to environmental sustainability and a proactive approach to supporting the transition to greener practices in the maritime and power generation industries,” said Goltens’ Chief Operating Officer, Roy Strand.

GPS Chief Executive Officer, Matt Sweetwood, added: “Pollution mitigation is one of core necessities of our time and we look forward to cooperating with Goltens to drive more sustainable operations for our customers. Our combined expertise will be a strong force in the market creating new opportunities to lower the emissions footprint of key industries globally.”

Source: Goltens