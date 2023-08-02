Good/excellent ratings for US corn, soybeans, spring wheat seen down 1 pct

Good-to-excellent ratings for U.S. corn, soybean and spring wheat likely fell 1 percentage point each in the latest week as scorching temperatures stressed crops before rains arrived, according to the average of estimates given by 13 analysts surveyed on Monday.

For corn, which was nearing the end of its key development phase, a closely watched U.S. Department of Agriculture report was expected to show that 56% of the crop was rated good-to-excellent as of July 30.

Soybean ratings were expected to come in at 53% good to excellent and spring wheat ratings at 48% good to excellent.

If realized, good-to-excellent ratings for soybeans and corn would be the lowest for late July since 2012, when a major drought wrecked harvest yields across the Midwest. Spring wheat ratings would be a two-year low.

The United States is the world’s No. 2 exporter of corn and soybeans, after Brazil. The USDA is scheduled to publish its report on Monday at 3 p.m. CDT (2000 GMT).

The report also was expected to show that the harvest of the U.S. winter wheat crop was 79% complete, 11 percentage points higher than a week ago.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by Will Dunham)