GoodBulk Ltd. Announces Capital Repatriation to Shareholders

GoodBulk Ltd. has on 15 December 2021 announced that the Board of Directors yesterday, 14 December 2021, authorized the payment of an additional $0.50 per common share as capital repatriation to shareholders of record as of 16 December 2021 and payable on 29 December 2021.

GoodBulk, incorporated in Bermuda, is an owner and operator of dry bulk vessels formed in October 2016 for the purpose of owning high quality second hand dry bulk vessels between 50,000–210,000 DWT. GoodBulk controls a fleet of 23 dry bulk vessels, including 22 Capesize vessels and one Panamax vessel. Designed to provide an efficient vehicle for investors to access the dry bulk market, all vessels are externally managed by C Transport Maritime S.A.M. a leading third-party manager of dry bulk vessels. GoodBulk is listed on the Norwegian OTC market under the symbol BULK.

Source: GoodBulk Inc.