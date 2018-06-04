GoodBulk Ltd. Files Registration Statement for Initial Public Offering

GoodBulk Ltd., a leading owner and operator of dry bulk vessels, today announced that it has filed a registration statement on Form F-1 with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) relating to a proposed initial public offering (“IPO”) of its common shares.

Morgan Stanley and Credit Suisse are acting as lead book-runners, Clarksons Platou Securities, Evercore ISI, Pareto Securities and UBS Investment Bank are also acting as book-runners, and ABN AMRO is acting as co-manager for the proposed offering.

When available, copies of the preliminary prospectus related to the offering may be obtained from (i) Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC – Attn: Prospectus Department –180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor – New York, NY 10014; or (ii) Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, One Madison Avenue, New York, New York, 10010, telephone: +1 (800) 221-1037, or by emailing: [email protected]

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

GoodBulk, incorporated in Bermuda and headquartered in Monaco, is an owner and operator of dry bulk vessels formed in October 2016 for the purpose of owning high quality second hand dry bulk vessels between 50,000–210,000 DWT. Upon delivery of announced vessel acquisitions GoodBulk will control a fleet of 25 dry bulk vessels, including 22 Capesize vessels, 1 Panamax vessel, and 2 Supramax vessels. Designed to provide an efficient vehicle for investors to access the dry bulk market, all vessels are externally managed by C Transport Maritime S.A.M. a leading third-party manager of dry bulk vessels.

Source: GoodBulk Ltd.