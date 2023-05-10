Goodbulk Ltd. Spot Employment Outperforms The Capesize Market

GoodBulk Ltd., a leading owner and operator of dry bulk vessels, announces its financial results for the first quarter of 2023.

Highlights

•On 28 February 2023 the Board of Directors authorized the payment to Shareholders of $2.25 per share ($60.9 million) as dividend which was paid out on 3 April; furthermore, on 8 May 2023 the Board of Directors authorized the payment to Shareholders of $1.25 per share ($33.8 million) as dividend. Cumulative distributions will be at $16.59 per share, for a total of $486.7 million amounting to 150.8% of the price of the Company’s March 2017 Norwegian OTC initial offering and 165.9% of the price of the Company’s initial December 2016 private placement fully repaying the original founders of the Company in cash plus a 65.9% return.

•On 10 January 2023, GoodBulk bought back 2,570,812 of its own shares, or 8.7% of the company, at a significant discount to NAV and later cancelled the shares making it an accretive transaction for shareholders.

•Since the second quarter of 2022, the entire GoodBulk fleet has been open on the spot market; at the same time the Company took advantage of the most lucrative period in second hand assets since 2014 to monetize some of its investments. In 2022 GoodBulk sold nine vessels (eight Capesizes and one Panamax); the nine sales generated $155.0 million in free cash and $67.0 million in profit from disposals. In the first quarter of 2023 GoodBulk sold a further four Capesize vessels, all of which have delivered to their new owners generating $65.7 million in free cash and

$6.6 million in profit from disposals. These four vessels generated the Company an IRR of around 18% on average per vessel since their delivery to GoodBulk.

•GoodBulk has benefited tremendously from its participation in Capesize Chartering Ltd. (“CCL”) via the CTH Capesize Revenue Sharing Agreement (“Capesize RSA”) as the company’s spot vessels outperformed the Baltic Capesize Index (BCI) by 4% in the first quarter of 2023, net of fees and differentials.

•For the quarter ended 31 March 2023, the Company reported revenues and net other operating income of $32.3 million and net income of $0.7 million generating EPS of $0.03 based on 27,365,072 weighted average number of shares outstanding. EBITDA for the period was $4.3 million.

•Ended the first quarter with a cash balance of $77.3 million.

GoodBulk is a leading owner of dry bulk vessels executing a strategy combining low financial leverage with active portfolio management to optimize operational leverage to the dry bulk freight market. The Company’s strict financial discipline resulted in industry leading pure cash general and administrative expenses of $408 per vessel per day.

Market Commentary

For the quarter ending 31 March 2023, the Baltic Capesize Index averaged $9,144 per day, 38.0% lower than $14,746 per day for the same period in 2022 and 38.7% lower than $14,906 per day for the quarter ending 31 December 2022. Capesize rates were volatile over the quarter, starting off at $13,561 per day on

3 January 2023 then falling to their lowest at $2,246 per day on 17 February 2023 before rebounding up to $13,806 per day at the end of March and continuing to increase to $19,283 per day on 4 May 2023. The upward trajectory of rates from the middle of February 2023 was underpinned by very strong imports of iron ore and coal into China which, combined, increased by 67 million tonnes compared to the first quarter of 2022. China’s coal imports alone accounted for 75% of this increase with imports in March being the highest monthly volume on record on strong power generation and expectations of a summer drought.

The Panamax and Supramax segments saw slightly higher absolute numbers than the Capesize segment in first quarter of 2023 with the Baltic Panamax Index and the Baltic Supramax Index averaging $11,326 and $10,171 per day respectively however they saw a heavier decline compared to the same quarter of last year down 51.2% and 59.6% year-on-year. As in the Capesize segment, these two segments also saw a rebound in rates in February and March owing to the strengthening commodity imports into China.

Overall, with a 5% growth target in China and limited fleet growth there are good expectations for the dry bulk market, particularly for the second half of the year. We view the main risks to rates as being the following: uncertainty around the strength China’s economic recovery and real estate woes, continuing geopolitical tensions mainly Russia’s invasion of Ukraine which is a drag on commodity exports and the heightened risk of recession following aggressive interest rate rises in US and Europe and contagion from the banking crisis in the US.

Results of Operations First Quarter 2023

For the three months ended 31 March 2023, the Company reported revenues and net other operating income (expenses) of $32.3 million, and a net profit of $0.7 million generating earnings per share of $0.03 based on 27,365,072 weighted average number of shares outstanding. This result compares with a net profit of

$3.9 million for the first quarter of 2022. Ship ownership days were 1,100 in the first quarter of 2023, compared to 2,070 in the first quarter of 2022 as the Company sold 12 Capesize vessels and one Panamax in the interim period. In 2023 ownership days are expected to decrease to an estimated 3,585, from 7,126 in 2022.

The Company earned an average gross TCE of $9,260 per day on its Capesize vessels for the three months ended 31 March 2023. Comparatively for the three months ended 31 March 2022, the Company earned an average gross TCE of $16,887 per day on its Capesize vessels and $18,335 per day on its Panamax vessel, disposed in May 2022. During the first quarter of 2023, all of the Company’s Capesize vessels were traded on the spot market employed in Capesize Chartering Ltd. (“CCL”) via the CTH Capesize Revenue Sharing Agreement (“Capesize RSA”).

Net result for the three months ended 31 March 2023 included non-cash depreciation expense of $4.2 million. Direct vessel operating expenses for the period totaled $8.1 million or $7,394 per vessel per day.

General and administrative expenses (“G&A”) for the three months ended 31 March 2023 were $1.9 million, or $1,695 per vessel per day, compared to $417 per vessel per day for the same period in 2022. Pure cash G&A were $408 per vessel per day.

