GOST® selects orbcomm global geostationary satellite terminal to power gost specter tracking platform

GOST® (Global Ocean Security Technologies), a world leader in marine security, tracking, monitoring and video surveillance systems, announced today that it has leveraged ORBCOMM’s advanced satellite terminals and connectivity to deliver state-of-the-art solutions that incorporate a variety of sensors and devices to help owners and operators protect their marine craft. GOST’s technology deters vessel theft and facilitates recovery anywhere in the world with accurate location data.

With comprehensive end-to-end support, GOST’s systems provide real-time satellite tracking to ensure loved ones are safe at sea or have arrived safely after a crossing, as well as alerts to report location data to authorities if boats are stolen.

The GOST Specter platform works with ORBCOMM’s ST 6100 global satellite device to detect events and notify the designated party (owner, operator or yacht manager) by text and email.

“We did a thorough market search to find a high-performance satellite tracking device to power our enhanced security and location-based services for maritime fleets,” said Brian Kane, CTO, GOST. “With ORBCOMM’s technology and our new, streamlined vessel tracking interface, customers have access to the most reliable and user-friendly system on the market.”

“ORBCOMM’s next-gen satellite technology is an integral component in GOST’s vessel tracking and safety systems to ensure optimal reliability, global coverage and longevity for its customers whether their assets are at sea, in a harbor or docked at a marina,” said Christian Allred, ORBCOMM’s Executive Vice President of Global Sales. “ORBCOMM’s two-way satellite terminals enable GOST’s customers to monitor and manage their vessels from anywhere in the world, providing the peace of mind that their investments are safe and protected around the clock.”

Source: GOST