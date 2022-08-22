Got cargo operations prior to your transit through the Panama Canal?

As an integrated and diversified provider of shipping, logistics and marine services, we understand that every operation is unique and therefore, we share some considerations for your stopover at any Terminal prior to transit through the Canal.

Balboa (Pacific side) and Cristobal (Atlantic side) Terminals handle several services for the cargo segments, in addition to the diversity of auxiliary services that Panama as a regional hub offers to the international maritime trade such as: repairs, bunkering, provisioning and maintenance services such as crew change, garbage removal, sludge removal, water supply, etc. The main cargoes are containerized, dry bulk, liquid bulk, passengers, vehicle carriers and also includes the new LNG terminal on the Cristobal side.

What documents must be available?

Vessels arriving for any cargo operation must provide:

– Vessel details

– Cargo stowage plan

– Details of cargo receivers

– Copy of bill of lading

Since the main Panamanian port terminals are located within the Canal’s jurisdictional waters, they are required to comply with the Canal Authority’s regulations.’

Pilotage and tugboat services are organized and coordinated by Panama Port Control, which is a Division of the Panama Canal Authority.

Port entry and exit is coordinated by the Panama Canal VTS Stations, Balboa Signal on the Pacific side and Cristobal Signal on the Atlantic side.

Berthing and Departures

At the Balboa and Cristobal Terminals, berthing and departure of vessels are subject to the availability of the maneuvering window based on the transit convoy of Neo Panamax vessels (beam greater than 107 feet).

These Neopanamax sized vessels have priority in free channel restrictions, where they cannot encounter any other vessels in the opposite direction during their navigation through the access channels, limiting the schedule for docking and undocking maneuvers.

Constant Communication

Vessels arriving for cargo operations prior to canal transit should maintain constant communication with their port agents for pre-arrival formalities, berthing prospects, and canal transit prospects.

The latter should be closely monitored by each Agent to efficiently manage vessel times between completion of cargo operations and preparation of the vessel for Canal transit.

Source: Norton Lilly International (Panama) ([email protected])