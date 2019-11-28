Gothenburg in Nordic port cooperation for sustainable transport

The Port of Gothenburg has joined a collaboration with ten other Nordic ports. In a signed declaration, the ports have agreed to cooperate, exchange information and share approaches in a number of areas relating to the environment and climate.

By connecting land and sea – and by being connecting nodes of global trade and world economy – ports play a vital role in contributing to e.g. UN’s Global Sustainability Goals (SDGs) and creating a sustainable future in line with the Paris Agreement.

Therefore, the Nordic Ports intend to confer, discuss, cooperate and exchange information and best practices related to subjects focused on but not necessarily limited to environmental issues with a main focus on SDGs connected to:

• Energy Use and Alternative Energy Sources

• Pollution Reduction Technologies regarding emissions to air and water with a focus on both terminal operations and ships in port and sailing in our territorial waters

• Biodiversity and prevention of invasive species

Furthermore, the Ports are committed to share knowledge and insights on:

• Innovative ways to improve the ecosystem that can support the intended development on sustainable solutions, e.g. by connecting science, industry and start-ups.

The declaration acknowledges that each port will prioritize each SDG differently based on environmental, social and economic realities.

“No one can solve the climate challenges alone, cooperation and consensus between ports and other actors are required to move forward. The more we work together and exchange experiences, the better and stronger we can become collectively,” said Edvard Molitor, Environmental Manager at the Gothenburg Port Authority.

The ports that signed the declaration are the ports in Gothenburg, Stockholm, Helsingborg, Malmö/ Copenhagen, Aarhus, Esbjerg, Oslo, Helsinki, Torshavn and Faxaports on Iceland.

Port of Gothenburg in global partnerships

The Port of Gothenburg is also involved in several collaborations globally, including the World Ports Climate Action Program (WPCAP) where the Port of Gothenburg formed a network with the ports in Amsterdam, Antwerp, Barcelona, Bremen, Busan, Hamburg, Le Havre, Los Angeles, Long Beach, New York/New Jersey, Rotterdam and Vancouver in a number of projects addressing global warming.

The Port Authority organizations call upon the shipping industry and other ports to join the commitment to deliver on the Paris Agreement and to work together on actions that yield measurable results.

To increase the impact of the program, the Port Authority Network asks governments and regulators to adopt global – or, at the very least, international – policies for CO2 pricing and provide funding support to relevant R&D and pilot projects.

The participants in the World Ports Climate Action Program will work in close collaboration with stakeholders inside and outside the maritime sector.

Source: Port of Gothenburg