Government of Canada invests in transportation infrastructure in Nunavut

The Government of Canada supports infrastructure projects that create quality, middle-class jobs and boost economic growth. Enhancing infrastructure supports and promotes economic growth and social development, offers job opportunities, provides greater connectivity for Northerners, increases the resilience of the Arctic and North to a changing climate, and ensures it can adapt to innovative technologies.

Today, the Minister of Infrastructure and Communities of Canada, the Honourable Catherine McKenna, on behalf of Minister of Transport, the Honourable Omar Alghabra, announced a major investment of more than $40 million for a project focused on developing port infrastructure that will improve the efficiency of Nunavut’s off-shore fishing industry.

The project involves the construction of a new deep-water port in Qikiqtarjuaq, located on the main route of the Northwest Passage, which would support the Davis Strait and Baffin Bay regions. This port would provide a new option for offloading fishing vessels in Nunavut. Looking ahead, the port would also service local resupply goods and could further benefit other users, such as tourism vessels.

Minister McKenna also announced funding for two other projects in the region, under the Green Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada plan.

The Government of Canada is investing $225,000 in the Rankin Inlet Wastewater Treatment Plant Upgrades Planning Project, which involves planning studies to improve Rankin Inlet’s wastewater treatment plant. Once completed, the project will increase the hamlet’s ability to treat and manage wastewater.

The Government of Canada is also investing $1.8 million in the Water Treatment Plants Planning Project in Arctic Bay, Grise Fiord, Pond Inlet, Rankin Inlet and Sanikiluaq. This will support the planning phase for the design and construction of water treatment plants in the communities. Thanks to this project, the hamlets will provide reliable and continuous potable water services to residents.

These projects will safeguard public health, protect the environment, and build healthy sustainable communities for generations to come.

On behalf the Honourable Bernadette Jordan, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, Minister McKenna provided an update on plans for two new Small Craft Harbours in Nunavut Territory at Clyde River and Arctic Bay.

These investments are expected to have important economic, environmental and employment benefits for the region.

“Through investments in ports, airports and wastewater across Nunavut, we are working with Inuit to strengthen communities and improve lives. The federal investment of $40 million for a new deep-water port in Qikiqtarjuaq will create jobs and economic opportunity in the offshore fishing industry. We are also investing in improved water management systems and wastewater infrastructure for Nunavummiut which is critical to sustainable communities. Through these investments, we are supporting economic growth, and building cleaner, stronger communities.”

The Honourable Catherine McKenna

Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

“Transportation and distribution of goods are essential for our northern communities and for social and economic development in Canada’s Arctic. By investing in much-needed transportation infrastructure in the North such as all-season roads and bridges, we are improving transportation safety and reliability for Northerners.”

The Honourable Omar Alghabra

Minister of Transport

“With these investments, the Government of Canada is continuing to move forward in partnership with Nunavummiut to advance key infrastructure projects that will protect the environment as well as create greater economic opportunity and an improved quality of life. Our government will continue to be there to support communities in the North and Arctic, based on their priorities.”

The Honourable Dan Vandal

Minister of Northern Affairs

Canada’s investments in water treatment and wastewater plants support our government’s effort to develop critical local infrastructure that enhances the well-being of our communities. This funding will increase our capacity to ensure that Nunavummiut in all communities have access to safe, clean drinking water.”

The Honourable Jeannie Ehaloak

Minister of Community and Government Services

“These investments will ensure that Inuit benefit from the marine economy in safe and dependable ways. With better drinking water and wastewater systems, Inuit can achieve better outcomes, both for the community and the environment. We look forward to continued partnerships to ensure flexible and distinctions-based funding become available across the four regions of Inuit Nunangat.”

Natan Obed

President, Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami

• National Trade Corridors Fund projects in the Arctic and North support northern transportation infrastructure such as ports, airports, all-season roads and bridges, and are enhancing safety, security, economic and social development in Canada’s three territories, the northern area of Labrador containing the Nunatsiavut region, the Nunavik region in Quebec, and the Town and Port of Churchill, in Manitoba.

• The National Trade Corridors Fund projects also address the unique and urgent transportation needs in Canada’s Arctic and North, such as climate resilience and access to markets, social and economic opportunities, access between communities and access to essential services despite difficult terrain and severe climate conditions, and the high cost of construction along Canada’s northern trade corridors.

• As announced in 2017, the National Trade Corridors Fund is investing $2.3 billion over 11 years in projects that strengthen the efficiency and resilience of the transportation system, and includes $800 million in dedicated funding for Arctic and northern regions.

• Budget 2021 provided an additional $1.9 billion over four years (2021-22 to 2024-25) to the National Trade Corridors Fund, which will spur investments into much-needed enhancements to Canada’s roads, rail, and shipping routes, build long-term resilience for the Canadian economy, and support internal trade.

• Through the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada’s rural and northern communities.

• $26.9 billion of this funding is supporting green infrastructure in Canadian communities.

• The Government of Canada has invested more than $518 million towards 27 infrastructure projects across Nunavut under the Investing in Canada plan.

