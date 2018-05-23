Government of Canada releases the final report of the Pilotage Act Review undertaken as part of the Oceans Protection Plan

Canada has the world’s longest coastline, and our oceans are among our most important resources. Canadians across the country rely on marine transportation to go about their everyday life or to deliver products to market in a safe and responsible way. That is why the Government of Canada, under the Oceans Protection Plan, has delivered on its promise to review the Pilotage Act.

The Pilotage Act Review was launched on May 31, 2017 to modernize the Pilotage Act while keeping the elements that support Canada’s excellent pilotage safety record. The Review was concluded on April 30, 2018 after extensive engagement across the country. The final report recommends strengthening five key components of the legislation: its purpose and principles, governance model, labour structure, safety framework, and tariff setting process.

The Review’s findings will inform the Government’s decision-making regarding the future of pilotage in Canada. The Honourable Marc Garneau, Minister of Transport will also engage with key stakeholders and Indigenous peoples on the findings of the Review’s final report. Potential changes will be aligned with the existing and future realities of the marine transportation system.

Marine pilotage makes an important contribution to marine shipping, and ensures the safe transit of vessels. This Review supports the delivery of safe, efficient and environmentally responsible marine pilotage services into the future.

The $1.5 billion Oceans Protection Plan is the largest investment ever made to protect Canada’s coasts and waterways. Through this plan, the Government of Canada is creating a world-leading marine safety system that provides economic opportunities for Canadians today, while protecting our coasts and waterways for generations to come. This work is being done in close collaboration with Indigenous peoples, local stakeholders and coastal communities.

Quotes

“I would like thank the Chair, Mr. Marc Grégoire for delivering this final report. The Pilotage Act Review is just another way Canada’s Oceans Protection Plan is improving marine safety, while delivering safe, efficient and environmentally responsible pilotage services into the future.” The Honourable Marc Garneau

Quick Facts

In November 2016, the Government announced the Oceans Protection Plan to: improve marine safety; promote responsible shipping; protect the environment; strengthen partnerships with Indigenous communities; and invest in science for evidence-based decision making.

Thirteen engagement sessions and 58 bilateral meetings were held across the country.

The Review delivers 38 recommendations.

Canada’s Pilotage Authorities conduct more than 50,000 pilotage assignments each year, with a 99.9% safety record. Marine pilotage makes an important contribution to international shipping.

Source: Transport Canada