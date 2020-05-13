GP Global appoints Max Carnegie-Jones as lead for UK bunkering business: A strategic appointment to further strengthen global bunkering operations

GP Global, a leading global diversified conglomerate today announced a strategic appointment of Max Carnegie-Jones as Lead for its bunkering business in the UK, thus further strengthening its global bunkering operations and continue its growth trajectory across the world.

Max Carnegie-Jones is a seasoned trader with over 29 years of experience; and he joins GP Global from World Fuel Services Europe Ltd., where he held the position of Marine Commercial Manager.

Bringing with him a breadth of experience, Max Carnegie-Jones will be joining a global network of bunker trading offices across London, Geneva, Dubai, Mumbai, Singapore, and Houston in The Americas, complemented by representatives in Lagos, Dar el Salaam, Nairobi, Delhi and Shanghai.

Reporting to Chris Todd, head of Bunkers West of Suez and based out of London, his new role at GP Global will see him lead the UK trading teams in both London & Hull. With growth plans on the horizon for both offices, Max’s experience and knowledge will be invaluable in helping the company achieve its goals in these key areas.

“Recent world events and a challenging global economic climate have shed light on how important it is to have the right team in place. With that, we are pleased to announce our latest appointment of Max Carnegie-Jones. He is a strong addition to our global network of team leaders whom will further strengthen our capabilities. Capitalising on growth opportunities remains our primary focus while we continue working towards safeguarding our international network of teams across the globe,” said Prerit Goel, Jt. Managing Director at GP Global.

“Despite the current climate we continue to add talented individuals to our Bunker Group West of Suez. Having someone of Max’s calibre join our team reaffirms our commitment to our clients in ensuring they receive the highest services levels possible. Max will also be key in our growth plans over the coming years & I’m delighted to have him onboard”, said Chris Todd, Head of Bunkering, West of the Suez at GP Global.

This announcement follows GP Global’s recent expansion of their trading operations into the America’s with the appointment of Gene Owen as President of Trading, reporting to the company’s senior management in Rotterdam and based out of Houston, Texas. Along with Gene, GP Global has hired several seasoned experts into the group’s bunkering division over the past few years, across Europe, Africa and Asia continuing to showcase the robustness of GP Global’s long-term strategic growth plans.

Source: GP Global