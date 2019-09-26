GP Global delivers its first LSFO bunker fuel in Fujairah

Oil trader and bunker provider GP Global delivered its first barge of low-sulphur fuel oil compliant with IMO regulations on sulphur emissions into Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates, it said.

The company delivered a 6,000-tonne bunker barge at the port, a main hub in the Mideast Gulf region for bunker operations.

From the start of 2020 all ships will be required to burn fuel with maximum 0.5% sulphur, down from 3.5% sulphur currently, unless they have sulphur cleaning kits called scrubbers, according to International Maritime Organization regulation.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Ahmad Ghaddar; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)