GPA responds to completion of harbor deepening

In response to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announcement that deepening is complete for the Savannah Harbor, Georgia Ports Authority Executive Director Griff Lynch has issued the following statement:

After more than 20 years in the making, we are thrilled to celebrate the completion of dredging for the Savannah Harbor Expansion Project. A deeper channel means more than just efficient passage for the largest vessels calling the U.S. East Coast. It means continued opportunity, job growth and prosperity for the state of Georgia.

Georgia Ports and the thousands of customers who rely on us owe our gratitude to our state’s leadership, Georgia’s congressional delegation and our federal partners who have championed this project from beginning to end. In particular, the many women and men who have worked on this project with the U. S. Army Corps of Engineers deserve our gratitude for their hard work and integrity in seeing this project through.

This is an exciting day for Georgia, as we open a new chapter in providing the world-class service customers have come to expect from the Port of Savannah.

Georgia’s deepwater ports and inland barge terminals support more than 496,700 jobs throughout the state annually and contribute $29 billion in income, $122 billion in revenue and $3.4 billion in state and local taxes to Georgia’s economy.

Source: Georgia Port