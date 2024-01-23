Grain cargoes diverted; China’s soy imports from Brazil jump

Snapshot of the global export markets for grains, oilseeds and edible oils reported by government and private sources, as of the end of business on Monday:

DIVERTED GRAIN CARGOES: Attacks on shipping in the Red Sea region have led to a sharp rise in the number of grain cargoes being diverted around the Cape of Good Hope, rather than using the Suez Canal, grain traders and analysts said.

CHINA’S SOYBEAN IMPORTS: China’s soybean imports from Brazil in 2023 jumped 29% from the prior year, customs data showed, expanding the South American grower’s dominance in the world’s largest soybean market and eating into the U.S. market share.

WEEKLY US GRAIN EXPORT INSPECTIONS: The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) reported export inspections of U.S. soybeans in the latest week at 1,161,100 metric tons, in line with trade expectations for 750,000 to 1,450,000 tons. Weekly corn export inspections were also in line with trade expectations.

PENDING TENDERS:

CORN, BARLEY TENDERS: Algerian state agency ONAB issued international tenders to purchase around 160,000 metric tons of animal feed corn and 30,000 metric tons of feed barley, European traders said. The deadline for submission of price offers in the tenders was Jan. 17, they said.

WHEAT TENDER: Jordan’s state grain buyer has issued an international tender to buy up to 120,000 metric tons of milling wheat which can be sourced from optional origins, European traders said. The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is Jan. 24.

RICE TENDER: Indonesian state purchasing agency BULOG has issued an international tender to buy 500,000 metric tons of rice, European traders said. The white rice was sought for arrival in February and March, with the offer deadline set at Jan. 29.

WHEAT TENDER: Bangladesh’s state grains buyer has issued an international tender to purchase 50,000 metric tons of milling wheat, European traders said. The deadline for submission of price offers is Feb. 1.

Source: Reuters (Compiled by P.J. Huffstutter)