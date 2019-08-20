Grain Futures Fall as Crop Tour Kicks Off, Corn Appears Relatively Healthy

— Corn for December delivery fell 1.6% to $3.74 1/2 a bushel on the Chicago Board of Trade on Monday, as corn crops seen on the Pro Farmer crop tour appear relatively healthy.

— Soybeans for November delivery fell 1.5% to $8.66 1/2 a bushel.

— Wheat for September delivery fell 1% to $4.72 1/2 a bushel.

HIGHLIGHTS:

From the Pro Farmer Midwest Crop Tour:

Indiana Looking Young: Corn crops in southeastern Indiana surveyed during the 2019 Pro Farmer Midwest Crop Tour appear younger than their Ohio counterparts, suggesting wet conditions slowed their development more so than other regions.

Yield calculations are thus far below the USDA’s last calculation of 169.5 bushels per acre. However in southern Ohio, some fields boasted yields above 200 bushels per acre.

Northern Ohio Suffers: While crops surveyed on the 2019 Pro Farmer Midwest Crop Tour in southern Ohio counties such as Greene and Warren look generally healthy, more so for corn than soybean acres, prevented planting acreage in northern Ohio appears to be prevalent. Bloomberg News reports seeing high amounts of farmland near Hardin County unplanted.

Soybeans Showing Pods: Soybeans in Madison County, Ohio, are running behind, showing pods but plants appear short and dry compared to normal for this time of year.

Soil moisture in farmland surveyed for the 2019 Pro Farmer Midwest Crop Tour appears to be mostly dry, with small to medium-sized cracks in the soil.

Corn, on the other hand, was showing full maturity amid some sighting of disease.

The crop tour will continue through Thursday.

AHEAD:

— Results from Pro Farmer’s Midwest Crop Tour will be reported starting at 7:15 p.m. EDT on Monday. The tour runs through Thursday.

— The EIA is scheduled to release its weekly update on ethanol production and inventories at 10:30 a.m. EDT Wednesday.

— The USDA is scheduled to release its latest weekly export sales numbers at 8:30 a.m. EDT Thursday.

Source: Dow Jones